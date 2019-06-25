Bring home your very own Annoyed Pickle Rick at only $7 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Funko Galactic Plushies: Rick and Morty 7-inch Annoyed Pickle Rick for $6.96 Prime shipped. Also at Barnes & Noble with free pickup where available. Regularly around $10, this is the first price drop that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this piece of cartoon culture. It’s the perfect gift for the Rick & Morty fan in your life (even if it’s yourself). Unfortunately, it doesn’t yell, “I’m Pickle Riiiiiiiick!” This plush doesn’t have many reviews but they’re all 5 stars; Funko is a very well-known brand.

If you’d rather have a happier Pickle Rick plush, you can pick up the smiling version for $8. Meanwhile, for a more traditional Funko figure design, there’s the Pickle Rick with Laser Collectible Figure at $9. It stands under four inches tall and would look great on a desk or shelf.

Funko Rick and Morty Annoyed Pickle Rick:

Stylized collectable stands 7 inches tall, perfect for any Rick and morty fan!

Collect and display all Rick and morty figures from Funko!

Funko pop! is the 2017 toy of the year and people’s choice award winner

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!