Just $120 grabs a Sceptre 40″ 1080p TV (Reg. $160), RCA 43″ 4K $150, more

Walmart is offering the Sceptre 40-inch 1080p TV for $119.99 shipped. That’s around $40 off the going rate for similar TVs at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked for this specific unit by $10. Whether you’re looking to add a TV to a spare room or your own bedroom, this 40-inch TV is an affordable way to get the job done. Full HD quality is paired with frame rates that can reach 120Hz. A built-in QAM tuner captures several OTA channels, allowing you to pass up on external antennas if your needs aren’t vast. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to discover more TV deals.

More TV deals:

Many would argue that the most attractive home theater setups have little to no visible cords. Spend $14 on Cable Concealer to ensure your new setup looks as neat as possible. Once I used cord cover in one space, I was hooked. I now use it everywhere I have a TV or projector and have received several compliments regarding how nice it looks.

Sceptre 40-inch 1080p TV features:

With X405BV-FSR, razor-sharp clarity and dazzling color unfolds right before your eyes. Clear QAM tuner is included to make cable connection as easy as possible, without an antenna. From battle scenes to car chases, MEMC 120 will smoothly deliver almost twice as many frames as 60Hz. HDMI input delivers the unbeatable combination of high-definition video and clear audio. A USB port comes in handy when you want to flip through all of your stored pictures and tune into your stored music. More possibilities: with HDMI, VGA, Component and Composite inputs, we offer a convenient balance between the old and new to suit your diverse preferences.

