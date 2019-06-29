Keep your Mac/PC backed up with WD’s 8TB USB 3.0 desktop HDD: $125 (Reg. $140)

NeweggFlash is offering the WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $124.99 shipped when the code NEFPBQ85 has been used at checkout. Normally $140, this beats our last 8TB desktop HDD mention by $5 and is the lowest available. This drive is perfect for keeping your Mac backed up with Time Machine or storing your movie collection. It’s also a great option to expand your NAS by shucking the outer housing and using the internal drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for a lower amount of storage to save some cash. WD’s 1TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive is $50 shipped at Amazon. The main thing you’re losing out on is the amount of storage here, but you’ll gain portability, freeing yourself from the need for wall power.

WD Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

Fast data transfers

High-capacity add-on storage

Plug-and-play ready for Windows PCs

WD quality inside and out

2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

