Score Motorola’s unlocked Moto G5S Plus + $60 Mint SIM Kit: $140 ($260 value)

B&H is currently offering the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB Smartphone in Blush Gold bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $139.99 shipped. While the Android handset normally sells for $200 or so these days, the added $60 value from the SIM kit brings today’s savings up to $120. It’s also a match of our previous mention. Motorola’s G5S has a 5.5-inch screen, 3GB of RAM and runs Android Oreo. This smartphone also comes packed with the highly-appreciated feature of expandable microSD storage. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 375 customers. And for a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work from today’s deal and protect your new smartphone with a case from under $5 shipped at Amazon. And if you’re aching to take advantage of the G5S’s expandable storage, Samsung’s 128GB EVO MicroSDXC Card at $20 is a notable option.

Moto G5S Plus Smartphone features:

GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable

Compatible with All Major US Carriers

North American Variant

Dual 13MP Rear Cameras + 8MP Front

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core CPU

32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB RAM

5.5″ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution

microSDXC Memory Card Slot

Android 7.1 Nougat

