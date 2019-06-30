Samsung’s 1TB X5 Portable SSD packs 2800MB/s speeds: $400 (New Low, $100 off)

Amazon offers the Samsung 1TB X5 Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for $399.99 shipped. Also available at B&H as well as direct from Samsung for the same price. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $40 under the previous price drop and is a new all-time low. Headlining the X5 SSD’s list of features, the included Thunderbolt 3 port nets you up to 2800MB/s transfer speeds, making this drive a must for on-the-go video editors and more. This Samsung SSD also sports a sleek, shock-resistant casing and is bus-powered, meaning the USB-C port supplies power right from your machine. If you’re in need of ultra-fast portable storage, Samsung’s option is as notable as it gets. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

If you can settle for less than 2800MB/s speeds, Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is a more budget-conscious way to expand your mobile storage pool. The 1TB option will set you back $198, while opting for only 500GB costs $87. The main tradeoff here is that you’re only going to see around 540MB/s speeds, which can hardly be considered slow. But compared to the X5, that’s about 80% slower than the top of the line Samsung SSD.

Samsung 1TB X5 Portable SSD features:

500GB NVMe Samsung SSD

1 x Thunderbolt 3 Port

Up to 2800 MB/s Sequential Read

Up to 2100 MB/s Sequential Write

Shock-Resistant

Samsung V-NAND 3-Bit MLC

Dynamic Thermal Guard Technology

AES 256-Bit Encryption

