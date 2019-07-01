This Baby Shark puzzle plays music at only $10 (Reg. $15 or more)

Amazon offers the Pinkfong Baby Shark Chunky Wooden Sound Puzzle for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also this price at Target and Walmart; select free in-store pickup where available. It goes for $17 at Bed Bath and Beyond. Amazon had been charging $15 before this drop to the all-time low there. It comes with five puzzle pieces, each resembling members of that famous cartoon shark family. Placing the pieces in their respective spots will trigger sound. You know the song…do-do-do-do-do-do. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Target.

Unsurprisingly, most Baby Shark-related goods feature sound. However, one such item exists that doesn’t play the infamous catchy tune: the Crayola Baby Shark Color & Sticker Kit at $5. It includes 32 coloring pages, over 50 stickers, and no music whatsoever. (But the song will probably remain stuck in your head regardless.)

Baby Shark Chunky Wooden Sound Puzzle:

Thick, wooden puzzle pieces trigger the popular baby shark song

Features mommy shark, Daddy shark, Grandma shark, Grandpa shark, and, of course, baby shark

Fun way for children to learn shape and sound recognition

Requires two AAA batteries (not included)

