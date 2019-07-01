LaCie’s 6TB Porsche Desktop Hard Drive sports USB-C: $115 (Reg. $160+)

- Jul. 1st 2019 7:18 am ET

0

Today only, B&H offers the LaCie 6TB Porsche USB-C Desktop Hard Drive for $114.99 shipped. Originally $200, it typically goes for $160 or more when in-stock. Amazon has never carried it for less than $200 outside of limited third-party offers. With USB-C connectivity and a classic Porsche design, this 6TB hard drive takes your Mac setup to the next level. Ships with a USB-C to A cable for previous generation setups. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Drop to 4TB of storage and save further by going portable with WD’s Elements line. This model is bus-powered, so you can take it just about anywhere. Also ideal for expanding Xbox One storage. Learn more here.

LaCie 6TB Desktop Hard Drive features:

  • Features reversible USB-C connectivity as well as compatibility with USB 3.0 Ports
  • High capacity storage with 6TB of available storage
  • Delivers speeds of up to 5 GB/s
  • Sturdy all aluminum enclosure

