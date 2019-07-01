Save $150 on LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor at a new low of $500, more from $70

- Jul. 1st 2019 10:58 am ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting the LG 27UK850-W 27-inch 4K Monitor with USB-C down to $499.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $650 for this display, with today’s deal saving you 23%. It’s also a new all-time low and $20 under the previous price drop. The standout feature here is USB-C connectivity, which allows you to connect to the display and charge your Mac thanks to a 60W power output. It packs a built-in USB 3.0 hub alongside a 27-inch 4K UHD panel. Other inputs include DisplayPort and HDMI. Over 120 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more from $70.

We’ve previously recommended LG’s 27-inch Display as one of the best USB-C and 4K options on the market.

Other notable discounts include:

Pair your new display with VESA-compatible monitor stand for $28. This highly-rated option features several points of articulation and can help free up some desk space compared to relying on a monitor’s built-in stand.

LG 27UK850-W USB-C 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

The 27UK850-W 27″ 16:9 4K HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor from LG is packed with plenty of features designed for gamers such as AMD FreeSync, Gaming Profiles, Black Stabilizer, and Dynamic Action Sync. Specs-wise, it has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, a 5 ms response time, and support for 1.07 billion colors. Moreover, it’s HDR 10 compatible and features an HDR Effect option to help enhance your non-HDR content with vibrant HDR-like quality. Connect this display to your system via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C and tilt, pivot, and adjust its height to your viewing preference. Otherwise, you can install an optional stand, mount, or arm using the VESA mounting holes on the back. A USB hub makes it easy for your to quickly connect USB devices and peripheral

