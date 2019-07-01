Mac mini up to $200 off as part of B&H’s Independence Day sale

- Jul. 1st 2019 8:14 am ET

B&H is currently taking up to $200 off various Mac mini models. You’ll find both stock and upgraded configurations in this sale with free shipping for all. Leading the way is the 3.6GHz/32GB/256GB model for $1,399. That’s a full $200 off and the best we’ve seen on this particular configuration. Mac mini is loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Check out the entire sale here for more configurations.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $20. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount, if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade tasks, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip. This Mac comes preloaded with macOS. Updates can be downloaded for free via the Mac App Store. Please check Apple’s website for upgrade eligibility.

