Ninja’s 4-quart Air Fryer + Dehydrator at $60 today only (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $59.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly as much as $130, it currently sells for $99 at Walmart and closer to $110 on Amazon. Today’s deal is $7 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Features include an adjustable temperature range (105 to 400 degrees F), a 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket, crisper plate, dishwasher-safe parts, a dehydration mode and more. It also ships with a 90-day manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The highly-rated GoWISE USA 3.7-quart model is slightly smaller, but it sells for just $53 shipped in new condition. The mini Dash fryers are also a good alternative at just $40 if you’re just making personal meals. But remember, none of these models have the dehydration feature found on the Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer above. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer:

Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. It ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds with each temperature setting.

