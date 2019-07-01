Add SanDisk’s 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive to your keys for $7 (20% off)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other USB 3.1 drives sell for $10 or so at Amazon. With up to 130MBps transfer speeds, SanDisk’s 32GB flash drives lives up to its Ultra Fit name thanks to a compact design. That makes it perfect for adding to your keys and more. With over 1,660 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. More details below.

Just want the peace of mind of always having a flash drive on you? Opt for the 16GB version of SanDisk’s Ultra Fit Drive at $6 and save an extra 15%.

SanDisk 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive features:

A compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that’s ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more

Simple, fast way to add up to 256GB of storage to your device

Read speeds up to 130MB/s1

Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives1

Move a full-length movie to the drive in less than 30 seconds

