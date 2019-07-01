Add SanDisk’s 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive to your keys for $7 (20% off)

- Jul. 1st 2019 9:35 am ET

Get this deal
$9 $7
0

Amazon offers the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other USB 3.1 drives sell for $10 or so at Amazon. With up to 130MBps transfer speeds, SanDisk’s 32GB flash drives lives up to its Ultra Fit name thanks to a compact design. That makes it perfect for adding to your keys and more. With over 1,660 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. More details below.

Just want the peace of mind of always having a flash drive on you? Opt for the 16GB version of SanDisk’s Ultra Fit Drive at $6 and save an extra 15%.

 SanDisk 32GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive features:

  • A compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that’s ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more
  • Simple, fast way to add up to 256GB of storage to your device
  • Read speeds up to 130MB/s1
  • Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives1
  • Move a full-length movie to the drive in less than 30 seconds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$9 $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iMac Accessories

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go