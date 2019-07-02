Treat your battlestation to AmazonBasics gaming accessories starting at $14.50

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Programmable Gaming Mouse for $31.91 shipped. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring nine programmable buttons, this gaming mouse is also decked out with as high-accuracy 12,000 optical sensor. You can also customize its weight thanks to an interchangeable weight and balance system. This is a great option for stepping up your gameplay without having to spend a fortune on a gaming mouse. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional deals from $14.50.

Also on sale today is the AmazonBasics Hard Gaming Mouse Pad with RGB LED Lighting for $14.66 Prime shipped. Originally having fetched closer to $30, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $20. That saves you over 26% and beats our previous mention by $3 and is a new all-time low. AmazonBasics’ mouse pad provides a slick surface for your mouse and offers multicolor LED lighting effects as well. So if you’ve been in search of an affordable way to get the gamer aesthetic, this is a notable way to go. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

AmazonBasics RGB Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Achieve both fast speed and ultimate control with the AmazonBasics Hard Gaming Mouse Pad with LED Lighting Effects. The mouse pad functions as a reliable foundation for even the most intense gaming sessions, plus offers personalized illumination for a more immersive experience.

