Prep for iPadOS with Apple’s latest iPad mini at $330.50 (Matched low)

BUYSpry via Rakuten is offering the iPad mini 5 64GB for $330.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $58 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With iPadOS just around the corner, now’s a great time to snatch up Apple’s most portable iPad. Even though it’s small, Apple is not holding back on a plethora of features that will likely debut in just a couple months or so. The latest iPad mini even wields Apple Pencil support, allowing you to sketch, draw, and write to your heart’s content. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Despite what Apple says, you don’t need to break the bank to buy a case. At $6, this Moko Case will protect both the front and back of your new iPad. Additionally, it will also provide you with two ways to prop up your iPad, one for typing and the other for watching videos.

iPad mini 5 features:

7.9-Inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi with gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

