Audio-Technica is a brand we all know and love when it comes to quality headphones. Just yesterday, Audio-Technica announced two new gaming headsets to bring its studio-quality sound to PC and consoles with the ATH-G1WL and ATH-G1. What do these headsets bring that the competition doesn’t? Well, keep reading to find out more.

Nomad Base Station

Audio-Technica ATH-G1 + ATH-G1WL Gaming Headsets

We’ll start with the more budget-friendly of the two. The ATH-G1 is $169 and is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch thanks to its 3.5mm headphone connector. The ATH-G1 features 45mm drivers to offer precise, clear studio-quality sound to game audio. If you have a dedicated sound card on your computer, the headphones even feature a 1,300mW input capacity to take full advantage of all your computer has to offer.

The ATH-G1 also features a built-in microphone that’s designed to not “pick up distractions like keyboards or ambient noise with its hyper-cardioid directionality.”

The 6.6-foot cable features an inline remote that gives you volume and mute controls with a Y-type stereo headset cable also in the box for legacy systems.

Audio-Technica goes wireless for even better gaming capabilities

The ATH-G1WL is similar to the ATH-G1 with 45mm drivers and the special microphone but offers more flexibility thanks to its low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection. The greater flexibility of wireless here does add to the price tag, with the ATH-G1WL coming in at $249. This gives you more freedom to enjoy your games how you want without the worry of a 6.6-foot cord tying you down.

Not only does the ATH-G1WL add wireless capabilities to Audio-Technica’s gaming lineup, but it also builds in virtual surround sound for a “more immersive 3D audio gaming experience that places you in the center of action.”

You’ll get 15-hours of battery life with the ATH-G1WL gaming headset from Audio-Technica, allowing you to go all day before needing a recharge. If your headset dies before your gaming session ends, just plug it in and keep going as the headset even works while charging.

The ATH-G1WL works with computers through a USB transmitter, and Audio-Technica also includes an extra pair of earpads in the box of their gaming headset for future replacement. Sadly, this means that Audio-Technica’s high-end wireless gaming headset won’t be compatible with most consoles.

Pricing and availability

These headsets are slated to be available sometime later this month, with the ATH G1 coming in at $169 and the ATH-G1WL setting you back $249.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!