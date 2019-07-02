The annual iTunes July 4th movie sale is now live and it’s jam-packed with deals from $5 and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. There is something for everyone here across every genre, including a notable ’80s movie section that’s filled with titles from $8. Of course, everything you buy in the iTunes July 4th movie sale becomes a permanent part of your library, so you can enjoy it for years to come. This is a great time to expand your collection and find new content to watch over the long holiday weekend. If you have any extra iTunes gift cards laying around, this a good way to make the most of that credit. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

iTunes July 4th movie sale top picks:

Apple’s iTunes July 4th movie sale includes something for everyone. One notable inclusion right of the bat is the American Pie 4-Movie Collection for $19.99. Each film typically sells for $10 or more, so you’re saving at least 50%.

Our favorite $5 movies from the new iTunes July 4th movie sale include:

’80s movie sale:

Americana movies highlight the latest iTunes movie sale:

This week’s $1 HD rental is the iconic film National Lampoon’s Vacation. Regularly $5 or more, this iconic film is on sale for July 4th and is an easy rental if you’re looking for some entertainment. Starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and others, this film has collected an impressive 93% Rotten Tomatoes score over the years and rounds out our top picks from the latest iTunes movie sale.

