4K movies from $10: Jumanji, Harry Potter Collection, Dark Knight 3-Pack, more

For 4th of July, Microsoft is offering a number of digital 4K movies from $10. Our favorite is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for $9.99. For comparison, it goes for $15 in 4K at Google Play and this is a match for what we normally see it go on sale for. This was a great remake of Jumanji with some of this generation’s best actors, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and more. Follow these kids-turned-adults as they venture through the wild forest of Jumanji. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop all titles here.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the iTunes July 4th movie sale with $5 titles, ’80s movies, $1 rentals, and more. Also, whether you shop iTunes or Microsoft, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere as it’ll allow you to easily sync your Jumanji purchase and more between multiple streaming providers.

Other top picks:

Jumanji:

In this fun comedic adventure, 4 teens get sucked into the video game world of Jumanji and have to finish the dangerous game to escape.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!