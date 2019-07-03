Amazon offers Gain/Bounce Dryer Sheets at nearly 50% off, deals from $2

Amazon is offering the 120-pack of Gain Original Dryer Sheets for $2.33 after you opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the $2 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $4.50, this is nearly 50% off and a great chance to stock up. They fight against static in the dryer and help to reduce wrinkles in your clothes, all while leaving that “amazing Gain scent,” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more dryer sheet deals and details.

Amazon is also offering the 120-pack of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets for $2.74 Prime shipped. Clip the $2 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $5, this deal is also the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

At just over $2, if you like these brands/scents, you might as well stock up while the price is right., But if you’re looking for a more eco-friendly option, these $8 SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls are reusable and carry a 4+ star rating from over 1,600 customers at Amazon.

Gain Original Dryer Sheets:

Dryer sheets fight static in the dryer while adding the amazing Gain scent

Dryer sheets also help reduce wrinkles

Wash your laundry with matching scents in Gain Laundry Detergent, Liquid Fabric Softener, and Scent Booster Beads then add dryer sheets to the dryer to keep your laundry smelling amazing even after six weeks

You know that thing you would never do when you’re really happy, because that’s too over-the-top? Sorry, but when you smell Gain Original, you’re gonna do that thing

