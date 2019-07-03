Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch matches the 2019 Amazon low at $170 (Save $30)

Amazon offers the Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch in several styles for $169.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy as well as B&H for the same price. Normally $200, that’s good for a $30 discount and matches the best price we’ve seen in 2019. It hasn’t sold for less in over six months and today’s offer is still one of the top three best prices to date. Living up to its name, Versa is one of the most versatile fitness trackers on the market. It sports over four days of battery life, a 1.34-inch LCD display, GPS monitoring and a waterproof design. You’ll be able to enjoy smartwatch features like relayed notifications alongside heart rate monitoring and plenty of other fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 4.45/5 stars from over 4,400 customers.

Today’s discounted fitness tracker includes one of a few styles of silicone sport band. If you’d prefer something a little more colorful or just want to have a few different options to choose from, use your savings to switch up the style with different bands starting at around $4 on Amazon.

Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch features:

With a battery life lasting 4+ days, the Fitbit Versa does it all, from fitness tracking to playing music, monitoring your heart rate, and more. This Fitbit features a 1.34″ LCD touchscreen display and comes with a small and large wristband to fit nearly any wrist.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!