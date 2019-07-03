GameShell is a portable and modular DIY retro game console

If you’ve always loved the GameBoy’s iconic design, but have wanted to make sure that it would be supported for years to come, the GameShell is for you. GameShell is an open source portable game console that’s built for the DIYers and indie game developers. It’s the “world’s first modular, portable game console” running a GNU/Linux operating system. You can easily play retro games from Atari, GameBoy, GameBoy Advance, Nintendo Entertainment System, and more on the GameShell. Or, create your own game entirely with Preset C, Python, Lua, Javascript, or LISP.

GameShell makes retro gaming portable

GameShell is built off of the ClockworkPi board with an Arduino keyboard, stereo speaker, and 2.7-inch RGB display with a 1200mAh rechargeable battery. There are even five independent IO extended keys to help with things.

This retro gaming console is for more than just playing Tetris and the like. It also features a micro HDMI port so you can plug other devices, like Xbox or PlayStation, into GameShell. This gives you a pocket-sized display for just about any console you could imagine. Plus, if you hook up a keyboard and mouse through Bluetooth or OTG, it even runs like a pocket Linux computer for browsing the web.

Right out of the box, you’ll be able to play Cave Story and Freedom with other indie games also included. Plus, if you want to modify anything, you can easily do that with the pre-loaded titles or by creating your own.

Expandable to do what you need

ClockworkPi’s development board gives GameShell users the power to create just about anything. Some ideas given by the developers are DIY wireless speakers, custom remotes, or smart toys. ClockworkPi’s development board is what GameShell is built on, so you’ll be able to do that and more with your portable retro gaming console.

GameShell pricing and availability

You can order GameShell on Amazon for $159 shipped. This would be a great way to keep the kids busy this summer on long road trips with game that you grew up on.

I absolutely love the comeback of retro consoles, and GameShell is just another model that I think could do great. Though phones and tablets are getting more and more powerful these days, there’s just nothing like pulling out a small dedicated console with physical buttons and enjoying some 2D games. If you’re trying to get your kids into programming, this could be just the ticket. Whether you want to play GameBoy games or PlayStation 1, Atari, or NES, GameShell has the capabilities to do it all in one convenient little package.

