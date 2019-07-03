Save big on iPad Pro, today only as the latest models start at $660 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers big savings on current and previous generation iPad Pro models. You’ll find both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations on sale here with deals from $659.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s current generation models, you can grab an 11-inch Wi-Fi in various storage capacities starting at $659.99 on the 64GB version and going up to $879.99 for the 512GB configuration. Meanwhile the larger 12.9-inch version retails from $819.99 in today’s event, with the same range of storage capacities. While Amazon is currently taking $250 off in new condition, these refurb deals top those prices by $100 on average or more.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Leverage your savings and pick up the second generation Apple Pencil. Bring your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

