Monoprice’s Select Mini 3D Printer falls to $161.50 (Reg. $190+)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Select Mini 3D Printer for $161.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s nearly $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Over the last six months I’ve been dabbling with 3D printing. I’ve made remote stands, a custom Qi charger, and so much more. It took a little while to get comfortable with it, but now I’m cranking out 1-2 custom items each week. With this 3D printer form Monoprice, you’ll be able to do the same and print anything that can fit inside of a 4.5-inch cube. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Prep to print loads of gear with HATCHBOX 3D Printer Filament for $20. This spool weighs 1 kilogram, which tends to provide about 300 millimeters of filament. Most of my projects take around 10 millimeters, providing enough material for about 30 projects.

Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer features:

Support for All Filament Types: The heated build plate and wide range of extruder temperatures allow this printer to work with any type of filament, from basic filaments, such as ABS and PLA, to more advanced materials, such as conductive PLA, wood and metal composites, or dissolvable PVA.

Compact Desktop Design: Featuring a small footprint and basic, open frame design, this 3D printer is compact enough for any desk.

