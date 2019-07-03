Twelve South has just kicked off a 76-hour Tent Sale in celebration of Independence Day, offering up to 60% off a selection of its Mac and iPhone accessories. Free shipping is available on all orders. One standout for us is the BookArc möd MacBook Stand for $34.99. Normally selling for $56 at Amazon, that saves you over 37%. Today’s offer is a rare discount on the stand, beating the 2019 low by $1 and becoming the best we’ve seen in nearly a year-and-a-half. Made of a “meticulously crafted hardwood,” BookArc möd keeps your MacBook propped up with a unique design. It’s a great option for pairing with an external display, or for docking your Mac when not in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars and we’ve been big fans of the brand’s stands in the past. Head below for other top picks from Twelve South’s Tent Sale.

Other notable discounts in the July 4th sale include:

BookArc möd features:

BookArc möd is a meticulously crafted hardwood MacBook stand that blurs the lines between furniture and technology. Inspired by the remarkable spaces many MacBook owners inhabit, this beautiful arc-shaped stand elevates your MacBook up off your desk for a clean workspace. Design inspiration for BookArc möd comes from mid-century modern classics like the unparalleled Eames Lounge Chair and the incredible Cherner Armchair. We chose hardwoods and finishes that complement almost any room or studio where elegant arc will live. Along with great looks, this heirloom quality stand is designed with future MacBooks in mind. BookArc möd comes with two soft, interchangeable silicone inserts to fit your MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with Retina display.

