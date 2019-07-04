Amazon has the King Foil Airbed with built-in pump from $76 shipped (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, King Foil Airbeds (100% positive in the last 12 months) is offering its twin-sized Luxury Raised Air Mattress with Built-in Pump from $75.96 shipped. Regularly up to $95, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and is the best price we can find. The Queen and California King size options are on sale for $95.96 and $119.96 respectively. These two models are both at the best we can find as well and regularly go for up to $150. They feature a built-in pump, making them perfect for those nights when too many people sleep over or for down at the lake house. You’re also looking at a soft flocking layer, a built-in pillow and a one year guarantee. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you won’t get the built-in pillow or the 20 inches of height, you can save some cash with the Intex Comfort Plush Mid Rise Dura-Beam Airbed. It starts from just $22 Prime shipped, includes a built-in pump and carries a 4+ star rating from over 360 Amazon customers.

King Foil Airbeds:

Soft Flocking Layer and a Built-in Pillow. Built For Maximum Comfort – We Stand Behind Our Quality! Firm Mattress Provides Good Sleeping Posture – Sueded Top keeps bedding in place. Inflated Dimensions: 84″ x 72″ x 20″ Should you accidentally puncture or tear your air mattress, all King Koil air mattresses include patch kits. The King Koil mattress reaches full inflation in 2 minutes 30 seconds.

