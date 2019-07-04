Apple Retina iMacs up to $670 off, save on both models from $949

B&H is now taking up to $670 off previous generation Apple iMacs, offering substantial savings and new all-time lows on various listings. Free shipping on all orders. Tax benefits are available for some shoppers in select states at the time of purchase. Leading the way is Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB model at $1,629. That’s a $670 savings off the original price and for comparison, Best Buy is still charging full price. We’re also in range of Apple’s refurbished offerings, which goes for just $20 less. Features include an i5 processor, 2TB Fusion drive and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Add in Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac, and you’ll be all set for quick data transfers. You can find even more deals on this landing page.

Leverage your savings and grab Twelve South’s must-have Backpack for iMac. It’s an easy way to add storage to your iMac that’s out-of-sight and will keep things organized. With a matching aluminum design, you won’t have to worry about having an ugly plastic accessory hanging off the back.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 2TB Fusion Drive

27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 580 Graphics Card (8GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

