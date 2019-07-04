At $96, Dyson’s V6 Trigger Max Vacuum is a solid buy (Refurb. Orig. $249)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum (DC58) for $95.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $249, this unit currently sells for close to $200 at Amazon and is at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This powerful handheld vacuum weighs just 3.4 pounds, making it an easy-to-use option for cleaning cars, boats, and small-to-medium-sized messes around the house. Its battery lasts up to 17 minutes and it sport a “higher suction” mode that will do some serious work for 5+ minutes. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars. ICYMI, we found several other Dyson products on sale yesterday, be sure to have a look at them.

Keep your home organized by hanging your new vacuum with a Wall Mount for $19. This one fits a variety of models including the DC58. You’re able to run the power cord inside of it, so docking it will ensure that it is topped off and ready for the next time it is needed.

Dyson V6 Trigger Max features:

No cord to unravel plug in drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to.

15 cyclones arranged across two tiers work in parallel to increase airflow and capture the most fine dust.

Suction starts strong and stays strong. Trigger releases instantly so battery power isn’t wasted between cleaning tasks.

