Dyson’s HP01 purifies, heats, and cools: $160 (Refurb, Orig. $499), more

Dyson’s official Rakuten storefront is offering its Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for $159.99 shipped in refurbished condition when the code HOME20 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $499, it still goes for as much at Amazon and this beats our last mention by $10. This is perfect for both summer and winter as it not only purifies the air but also provides a cooling breeze when it’s warm out and a hot blast when it’s cold. It’s also great for those with allergies as it’ll get rid of pollen and other sneeze-inducing allergens in the air. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty. Head below for more refurb Dyson products on sale; remember to use the code above to get the discounted prices.

Save some cash when opting for the LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier for $80 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It doesn’t have the heating or cooling effect as the above Dyson does, but it’ll help you breathe easier by removing contaminants from the air.

More Dyson products on sale:

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating

MULTI-FUNCTIONALITY: Space Heater. Tower Fan. And HEPA Air Purifier. In one. Backward airflow mode purifies without cooling or heating you

OTHER FEATURES: Sleep timer, oscillation, 10 Air Speed settings and automatic shut-off if tipped over

Certified asthma and allergy friendly and awarded the quiet Mark accreditation

