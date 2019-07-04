NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh System has a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem at $300 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System with a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $360 and is now down an extra 17% today. That’s good for an overall savings of 25% and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This system is a hassle-free way to upgrade just about every aspect of your home’s network without having to worry about device compatibility. Not only will you be bringing up to 2.2 Gbps network speeds and over 4,000 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your home, but also up to $120 of savings per year by ditching a rented modem. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,480 shoppers. Head below for more.

NETGEAR’s Mesh System is compatible with various internet service providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more. Though just to be safe, it’s a smart idea to double check before pulling the trigger on your latest network upgrade.

Those who already have a modem will want to consider Netgear’s RBK50 Mesh System instead. At $15 less, you’ll ditch the built-in modem capabilities. That comes with the benefit of up to 3.3Gbps bandwidth and 5,000 quake feet of coverage.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home WiFi System with Built-in Cable Modem is the industry’s first Cable Modem Router WiFi System with auto-updates and super-fast Tri-band WiFi. DOCSIS 3.0 with FastLane3 Technology delivers maximum performance and uninterrupted connections. CBK40 Replaces your existing cable modem and router and works with XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox & more.

