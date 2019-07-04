This Nomad durable Lighting Cable features a built-in power bank for $20 (Orig. $50)

If you’re fed up with paying for replacement charging cables, invest in the Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable. This tough cable doubles as a portable charger, with enough juice to refill your iPhone. You can get it now for $19.99 (Orig. $49.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

All too often, Apple charging cables break at vital moments. Rather than pay extortionate prices for a weak replacement, you might want to try the Nomad.

The cable is wrapped in 500D Nylon, which is braided in a ballistic weave pattern. This material is usually used in the military for stopping bullets and shrapnel. Here, it simply makes your charging cable almost indestructible.

The Nomad measures 1.5 meters long, giving you ample reach. Halfway along, you will find an aluminum casing — this contains a 2,800mAh battery. Even if you don’t have a power supply, the Nomad has you covered.

The cable is also MFi-Certified, meaning it’s guaranteed to play nicely with your compatible iOS devices.

Order the Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable now for $19.99 to get the Nomad cable, worth $49.95.

