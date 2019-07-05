Google Home drops even further to $55 (Reg. $99) and Mini is just $20

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Smart Speaker for $55.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $43 off the typical rate, a 20% savings compared to the sale price at Walmart, and beats our last mention by about $14. Whether you’re an Android user or prefer Siri but don’t want to spend big money on HomePod, Google Home is an excellent and budget-friendly alternative. Whether you want simple voice controls for smart home gear or an easy way to play music, Google Home will get the job done. With an average rating of 4.4/5 stars, it’s apparent that customers love it. Don’t forget that Google Home Max is still on sale too.

Electronics Express via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Mini for $20 shipped when the code HOME20 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally it’s $49, yet most retailers have it down to $25 right now and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Google Home Mini is perfect for adding to a guest room or office for voice control or music playback. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re not committed to the Google Home ecosystem, consider Echo Dot for $25. They’re regularly $50, allowing you to nab two for less than the Google Home Smart Speaker will cost. You’ll obviously take a hit on audio quality, but I own fifteen Echo Dots and am quite happy with how they perform.

Google Home Smart Speaker features:

Big help is here with Google Home. It’s powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, play your favorite songs, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment and control your smart home. And when you ask for something, the Assistant provides information that’s personalized just for you since it can distinguish your voice from others. There’s plenty of help to go around.

