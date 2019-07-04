This coupon drops Google Home Max to $209 (Save $90+)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Max in Charcoal for $209 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $90 off the typical rate, a $40 savings compared to current 4th of July discounts at retailers like Walmart, and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $40. We are inundated with small smart home speakers these days. While functional, they can leave much to be desired when it comes to the quality of audio. Google Home Max aims to solve this with a large form-factor that provides “deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Don’t forget to check out the Chromecast discount and other Google discounts we found earlier this week.

If you aren’t tied to the Google ecosystem, consider Amazon’s Echo Plus for $150. I have one on my desk right now and was quite impressed by it’s audio performance. You’ll also get a free Philips Hue bulb and Echo Plus sports a built-in Zigbee hub, allowing you to more affordably expand your smart home.

Google Home Max features:

Hear every note as the artist intended. Feel every beat with heart-pounding bass. Meet Google Home Max. It’s our ultimate speaker, made for your music. You get deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs. No unwanted resonance. No muddiness. Just pure sound that fills the room. Room EQ adjusts the sound based on where you place it. Media EQ fine tunes the speaker so every song sounds its best. It’s software that keeps getting smarter thanks to automatic updates.

Play songs from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more. Stream music over Wi-Fi. Connect using Bluetooth. Or plug in a stereo cable. Since it’s part of the Google Home family and powered by the Google Assistant, you can ask it questions, manage your smart home devices and so much more.

