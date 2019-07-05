Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver drops to a new low from $336

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver (AVH-3300NEX) for $349.98 shipped. Also available in an open-box “excellent” condition model for $335.99. You’ll find both options at Best Buy direct as well. Having originally retailed for $600, it’s more recently been selling for $430 or so. Today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, beats our previous mention by $150 and is the best we’ve seen. Pioneer’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display that makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Plus it features a unique design that allows the display to fold into your dashboard when not in use. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 550 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Products in open-box excellent condition from Best Buy “look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories.”

Even though Pioneer’s Receiver is a higher-end option, it requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Take control of your onboard entertainment with this in-dash Pioneer NEX multimedia receiver. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems for seamless integration with your iOS or Android smartphone, and its 7-inch touch screen display provides intuitive operation. Add DJ-style audio playback and effects with the MIXTRAX feature of this Pioneer NEX multimedia receiver.

