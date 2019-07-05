Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab E drops to the 2019 low at $130 ($70 off)

- Jul. 5th 2019 9:21 am ET

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16GB 9.6-inch Tablet for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. While you’ll typically pay $200, today’s price drop saves you $70 and brings the price to within $1 of the all-time low. For comparison, this is the second-best discount. Samsung’s Tab E brings Android Nougat to a 9.6-inch screen in an affordable package. It’s a great device for casual web browsing, watching videos and more. Plus with expandable microSD card storage, you can bring an extra up to 400GB into the mix. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,500 customers.

The best way to out your savings to use from today’s deal is by expanding the Galaxy Tab E’s built-in storage with a micro SD card. Samsung’s 128GB option will only run you $20, and comes highly-rated with over 19,000 customers vouching for it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E features:

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: Easily browse the Web and stay entertained with this tablet, which features a 9.6″ display that’s large enough to watch movies and TV shows and small enough to take on the go. Plus, you can record videos and snap photos with the 5.0MP rear-facing and 2.0MP front-facing cameras.

