Deter porch pirates for $79 with a Ring Video Doorbell (Reg. $100)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $79.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $20+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest offer we’ve seen there by $6. I’ve been using a Ring Video Doorbell for nearly two years now. It’s extremely handy for knowing who is at the door, even when away from home. I use one for personal and one for the check-in desk at my business. This allows guest to quickly get ahold of us even when we’ve stepped away. Rated 4/5 stars. Ring Doorbell 2 is also on sale, have a look to see if its battery-powered design is a more ideal solution for your space. For more additional ideas on how to deter porch pirates from taking your packages, check out our handy guide.

Aim your new doorbell up to 55-degrees with this $10 angle mount. It’s made to work with the original Ring Video Doorbell and the second generation. Installation typically takes 10-15 minutes, making it a quick project that can be knocked out any day of the week.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

