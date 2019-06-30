Ring Video Doorbell 2 offers 1080p feeds and Alexa support: $125 (Reg. $199)

Trusted Rakuten seller Good Guys Electronics offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $124.99 shipped when promo code GG25 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your Rakuten account to take advantage of this offer. For comparison, it regularly sells for $199 at Amazon. This is a match of our previous mention. Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers a direct live feed of your front porch. Enjoy two-way communication and talk directly with your guests or delivery workers. Also compatible with Alexa for live-feed viewing. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

