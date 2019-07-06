Best-selling Traeger Renegade Pro Pellet Grill / Smoker now $490 (Reg. $750)

Amazon offers the Traeger Grills Renegade Pro Pellet Grill and Smoker for $489.99 shipped. It goes for $750 at Home Depot. Amazon had also been charging around $750, outside of a 1-day sale that dropped it to $524 in May. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked there. Whether you want to grill, smoke, or even braise, the Traeger Renegade has you covered. It features a robust 380 square inch cooking space and an electronic auto-start ignition. Rated 4.2/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-selling combination grill-smoker.

With your savings, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a bag or two of Traeger 100% All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets at $19. Various flavors are available — like apple, hickory, or mesquite — to give your meat the taste you desire.

And whether you’re a total newbie or a master griller, our guide to the best grilling essentials for summer BBQs has a little something for everyone.

Traeger Grills Renegade Pro Pellet Grill and Smoker:

Never use gas or charcoal again: cooking with wood just tastes better. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste

Versatile barbecue cooking: hot and fast, or low and slow, the Traeger Renegade Pro pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food to juicy perfection

Precision temperature control: The Digital Pro Controller rocks Advanced Grilling Logic

