Best-selling Traeger Renegade Pro Pellet Grill / Smoker now $490 (Reg. $750)

- Jul. 6th 2019 10:01 am ET

$490
0

Amazon offers the Traeger Grills Renegade Pro Pellet Grill and Smoker for $489.99 shipped. It goes for $750 at Home Depot. Amazon had also been charging around $750, outside of a 1-day sale that dropped it to $524 in May. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked there. Whether you want to grill, smoke, or even braise, the Traeger Renegade has you covered. It features a robust 380 square inch cooking space and an electronic auto-start ignition. Rated 4.2/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-selling combination grill-smoker.

With your savings, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a bag or two of Traeger 100% All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets at $19. Various flavors are available — like apple, hickory, or mesquite — to give your meat the taste you desire.

And whether you’re a total newbie or a master griller, our guide to the best grilling essentials for summer BBQs has a little something for everyone.

Traeger Grills Renegade Pro Pellet Grill and Smoker:

  • Never use gas or charcoal again: cooking with wood just tastes better. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste
  • Versatile barbecue cooking: hot and fast, or low and slow, the Traeger Renegade Pro pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food to juicy perfection
  • Precision temperature control: The Digital Pro Controller rocks Advanced Grilling Logic

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$490

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Traeger

About the Author