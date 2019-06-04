The best grilling essentials for summer BBQs

As summer approaches, you’re likely starting to plan outdoor activities. If you’re planning a barbecue, or are shopping for someone who is (Father’s Day is just around the corner), then there are some the best grilling essentials for any backyard cookout. Below you’ll find our favorite products to make your summer barbecues the bomb.

The best grilling essentials – Weber iGrill 3 Bluetooth Thermometer

Something that every grill-master needs is a good thermometer. The Weber iGrill 3 is among the best available. It hooks up to your iPhone or Android over Bluetooth to give you easy access to your steak’s temperatures from indoors.

I have the iGrill 2 and it’s a great accessory whether I’m cooking indoors or out, and the app has many built-in features. You can set pre-determined temperatures so your phone will let you know when your meat reaches the proper temperature. Not only does the thermometer monitor your meat’s temp, but you can also use it to monitor the ambient temperature of a smoker or grill so you know things will be cooked properly. The iGrill 3 will set you back $72. If you’re wanting to get started with the best grilling essentials, it starts with Weber’s iGrill 3 for precise temperature monitoring as nobody wants an overcooked steak.

Budget-friendly temperature monitoring – ThermoPro Wireless Thermometer

If you don’t need the extra probes or Bluetooth connectivity, then ThermoPro’s Wireless Remote Digital Thermometer is a great alternative. You’ll still be able to monitor the temperature of your steak and more wirelessly, but you’ll have to use the included receiver instead of your phone. At $36, it’s much more budget-friendly than the above iGrill 3.

Tools for days – Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

For the grill-master that has it all, they probably don’t have everything included in this 20-piece deluxe grill set. You’ll get a spatula, tongs, basting brush, corn holders, skewers, a brush, storage case, and more, this is an all-encompassing toolkit at $44.

There’s also a digital temperature fork that has a built-in LED light for checking your food at night, but the above thermometers will probably do a better job at general monitoring.

Beginning to cook – Cuisinart Professional Grill Tool Set

Cuisinart’s Professional Grill Tool Set includes three must-have pieces for any cookout. With a tong, fork, and spatula, you’ll enjoy a stainless construction and built-in rubber grips. If you’re just starting out, this set is the perfect beginner’s kit, especially at just $14.

Cook at night – Cuisinart Expanding LED Grill Light

If you plan to grill at night, then this is a must. I got this for my dad a few years ago and it’s made evening cookouts a breeze. Cuisinart’s expanding LED grill light makes cooking at night a no-brainer. It’s bright, battery-powered, and clips to the handle, making it super simple to illuminate your entire grill, especially at just $17.50.

