Take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, 128GB model now $329

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $329. Regularly $429, today’s deal is $100 off and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current generation iPad Pro.

Be sure to grab a few Lightning cables with your savings to complete your new setup. It’s never a bad idea to have some extra cable laying around, just in case.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

