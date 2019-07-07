Bundle Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K w/ the Mohu Leaf 50 Antenna: $70 ($110 value)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy offers the Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player bundled with the Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified HDTV Antenna for $69.98 shipped. Normally you’d pay $50 for Amazon’s streaming stick as well as a $60 for the OTA antenna. That saves you 36% and beats both item’s combined all-time lows by $5. This indoor antenna gives you the ability to pick up OTA news, sports and more with an up to 60-mile range thanks to an RF filtering low-noise signal amplifier. And paired with Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick, you’ll be able to enjoy Hulu, Netflix and more in HDR. An included Alexa Voice Remote makes searching for content a breeze as well. Both home theater upgrades are well-reviewed overall.

Ditch the 60-mile antenna in favor of the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat TV Antenna at $10. It brings a 35-Mile Range into the mix, and when paired with the Fire TV Stick 4K lets you save an extra $10 compared to today’s bundle.

F ire TV Stick 4K + Mohu Leaf 50 Antenna features:

Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick. Designed for use with select HDTVs, this omnidirectional Mohu Leaf Fifty MH-110584 antenna comes with a RF filtering low-noise antenna signal amplifier that ensures clean, powerful signals and features a range of up to 60 miles for optimal coverage.

