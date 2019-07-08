Dyson is currently 20% off at eBay offering big savings before Prime Day

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is offering 20% off most of its products when the code JOY4DYSON is used at checkout. Our favorite item from the sale is the Supersonic Hair Dryer, which drops to $219.99 shipped in refurbished condition when the code is used. This is nearly $180 off the going rate of the Supersonic in new condition and beats our last mention by $4, making this a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Supersonic is ion-infusing and offers multiple levels of heating or cooling to let you style your hair exactly how you want it. This is a must-have for any pampering kit at home, and the small size makes traveling a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Now, just because Dyson is on sale, doesn’t mean that’s the only option out there. The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer is $80 shipped at Amazon and gets the job done great, too. You’ll find ion-infusion here, as well as multiple levels of heating and cooling. The hair dryer from BaByliss is larger and bulkier than the Dyson Supersonic, plus it’s not quite as accurate when it comes to temperature regulation.

Other Dyson gear on sale:

Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer features:

Air temperature is measured 20 times every second, keeping the temperature under control

Drying shouldn’t take forever. For fast drying, you need a controlled, high-velocity airflow.

We’ve turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle

4 heat settings, 3 airflow settings, a cold shot, ionizer, a removable filter at the bottom of the dryer that notifies you when it needs to be cleaned, a professional-length nine-feet power cord and a two-year warranty on parts and labor

Smoothing nozzle, Styling concentrator, and Diffuser + Non-slip mat & Storage hanger.

Dyson’s Digital V9 Motor at the heart of their new Supersonic Hair Dryer spinning at 10,000 RPM and ONE INAUDIBLE Frequency

