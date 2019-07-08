Lenovo’s Smart Clock delivers Google Assistant for $60 at Walmart (Reg. $80)

Walmart offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is the second discount we’ve seen to date since it was announced and 25% off the regular going rate. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

Are you not attached to Google’s Assistant ecosystem? Ditch the display and go with Amazon’s Alexa-laden Echo Dot for over 50% less. You’ll still be able to control various smart home devices, call up the news, music and much more.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

  • Wake up to customized sound and media alarms. See alarm suggestions and quickly set one up with voice or touch.
  • Check the display and see the weather, calendar, commute info, news and more. Just say “Hey Google”.
  • Connect seamlessly with your smart home devices, supports 30,000+ products and 3,500+ partners/brands.
  • Play your favorite music, audiobooks, radio and podcasts.

