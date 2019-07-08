Lenovo’s Smart Clock delivers Google Assistant for $60 at Walmart (Reg. $80)

Walmart offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is the second discount we’ve seen to date since it was announced and 25% off the regular going rate. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

Are you not attached to Google’s Assistant ecosystem? Ditch the display and go with Amazon’s Alexa-laden Echo Dot for over 50% less. You’ll still be able to control various smart home devices, call up the news, music and much more.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up to customized sound and media alarms. See alarm suggestions and quickly set one up with voice or touch.

Check the display and see the weather, calendar, commute info, news and more. Just say “Hey Google”.

Connect seamlessly with your smart home devices, supports 30,000+ products and 3,500+ partners/brands.

Play your favorite music, audiobooks, radio and podcasts.

