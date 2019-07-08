Snag two PNY Elite 16GB microSD Cards for just $6 shipped (New low, save 45%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers a two-pack of PNY Elite 16GB microSDHC UHS-I Memory Cards for $5.99 shipped. You’ll also find them available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $5.50 each, that’s good for a 45% discount and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, you’ll pay around $6 for similar 16GB cards at Amazon. Each of PNY’s microSD cards feature up to 100MBps transfer speeds. They’re perfect options to carry with you as GoPro backups, for home security cameras like Wyze Cam, Raspberry Pi projects and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Save just a bit more and bring home Kingston’s Canvas Select 32GB microSDHC Card for under $5 at Amazon as an add-on item. This option caps out at 80MBps transfers, but is a more affordable option for getting 32GB of microSD card storage.

PNY 16GB microSD Card features:

Store photos and videos with this 16GB PNY microSD card. It has a read speed of up to 100MB/sec for quick file transfers, and it’s U3 rated for optimal use with high-resolution digital content. This PNY microSD card comes with an SD card adapter, so it can be used with cameras.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!