Amazon’s Gold Box offers a TCL 40-inch 1080p TV for $130 (Reg. $200+)

- Jul. 9th 2019 6:53 am ET

$130
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the TCL 40-inch 1080p HDTV for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Today’s $130 price tag is a particularly notable price for a 40-inch 1080p TV with three HDMI inputs. You’ll miss out on smart functionality here, but that can easily be remedied by picking up a Fire TV stick. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

TCL 40-inch HDTV features:

  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 36.3″ x 21.1″ x 2.9″, TV with stand: 36.3″ x 23.4″ x 7.8″‘
  • No smart functionality
  • 1080p Full HD resolution for a lifelike picture.DMI (1 ARC), 1 USB 2.0, RF, Composite & Component (shared), Digital Audio Out (optical)
  • Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality.60Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with minimal motion blur
  • Maximum resolution:1920×1080

