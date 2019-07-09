Amazon’s Gold Box offers a TCL 40-inch 1080p TV for $130 (Reg. $200+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the TCL 40-inch 1080p HDTV for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Today’s $130 price tag is a particularly notable price for a 40-inch 1080p TV with three HDMI inputs. You’ll miss out on smart functionality here, but that can easily be remedied by picking up a Fire TV stick. Rated 4/5 stars.

TCL 40-inch HDTV features:

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 36.3″ x 21.1″ x 2.9″, TV with stand: 36.3″ x 23.4″ x 7.8″‘

No smart functionality

1080p Full HD resolution for a lifelike picture.DMI (1 ARC), 1 USB 2.0, RF, Composite & Component (shared), Digital Audio Out (optical)

Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality.60Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with minimal motion blur

Maximum resolution:1920×1080

