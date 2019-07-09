Apple launches new movie bundle sale: 10-films for $20 from each decade, more from $1

iTunes is back with a new bundle sale this week, offering 10 top films from each decade for just $20. There’s significant value here, and a great way to expand your library of content quickly. You’ll also find a new $5 movie sale with favorites across every genre and the usual $1 rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Bundle deals highlight this week’s sale

iTunes is offering a number of movie bundles today by decade, starting in the ’70s at $19.99 per collection. There are 10 films in each bundle, with each typically selling for $5 or more, delivering a minimum $100 value. You’ll want to click into each listing to see which titles are included.

$5 best of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s sale

There are a number of $5 films not included in the bundles above. You can take at least 50% off the regular going rate. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Miss Balla, starring Gina Rodriguez and Ismael Cruz Cordova. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this title has a 4/5 star rating.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!