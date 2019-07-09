Fossil Gen 4 Sport Wear OS Smartwatch gets $76 discount to $199 shipped

Amazon offers the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Sport Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Fossil. Normally selling for $275, today’s offer saves you 28% and brings the price down to match the second-lowest all-time offer. This 43mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking, GPS monitoring and more all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. More details below.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather, metal link and more to change up the watch’s design.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking notable discounts on the Fitbit Charge 3, which offers 7-day battery + heart rate tracking at $120 (20% off). Also on sale is Skagen’s fashionable Falster 2 WearOS Smartwatches for $199 (Reg. $275), if you’d prefer a non-Fossil-branded wearable.

Fossil Gen 4 Sport Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Fit for every style—this ultra-lightweight 43mm Sport smartwatch features a black silicone strap, lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone® and Android™ phones. Wear OS by Google and other related marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Touchscreen smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google require a phone running Android OS 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 9.3+. Supported features may vary between platforms.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!