Omron’s Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor can be yours at an all-time low of $30

Amazon offers the Omron 7 Series Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor for $29.88 shipped. Normally selling for $45, today’s offer saves you 33% and brings the price down to the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. Alongside just being able to measure your blood pressure, it can also detect irregular heartbeats. So if you’re still rocking an older Apple Watch and want one of the Series 4’s most notable features, this is a nice alternative. It can store up to 100 readings and offers insight into averages over time as well. With over 11,700 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating.

Save even more and opt for this alternative blood pressure monitor at $20. While you’ll be ditching the Omron branding and accuracy, this option is more affordable and even comes with a 4.2/5 star rating to boot.

Omron 7 Series Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Stores up to 100 readings with date and time stamp and Advanced Averaging automatically displays the averages up to the last three readings taken within the last 10 minutes

Our Heart Zone Guidance feature lights up when your wrist is at heart level to help ensure precise readings; the Movement Error Symbol displays if body movement is detected

Features irregular heartbeat indicator and shows how your reading compares to the internationally recognized guidelines for normal home blood pressure levels

