Upgrade your home theater w/ a 55-inch 4K UHDTV for $220, more

Walmart is offering the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV (U550CV-V) on sale for $219.99 shipped. Though it has a list price of $400, we normally see 55-inch TVs like this go for closer to $300 these days and this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. If you’re still rocking a 1080p TV or maybe a smaller 4K unit, this is a must-buy for summer movie nights. You’ll enjoy a large 55-inch 4K UHD screen here that’s perfect for catching up on Marvel movies before seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, one of the reasons this TV is so budget-friendly is that there are no built-in smarts. We’d recommend picking up the Fire TV Stick 4K to remedy that as you’ll be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, and more for just $50.

Want something a little bigger? VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K Smart HDR10 UHDTV is down to $449.99 shipped. With a list price of $700, this is among the best pricing we’ve seen for VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV. This gives you a larger display for your living room and built-in Chromecast makes it super easy to watch just about anything without having to hook up an external device. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If resolution isn’t the main factor in your TV buying, Amazon has a 40-inch 1080p HDTV on sale for $130 shipped, today only as part of its Gold Box deals. This is great for an office or game room where resolution doesn’t matter quite as much.

Sceptre U550CV-V Features:

With a Sceptre 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV (U550CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 55-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. Equipped with HDMI 2.0 ports, the U55 can seamlessly stream 4K video to provide you the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port. The innovative USB port further expands functionality.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!