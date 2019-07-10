AirTV lets you cut the cord and stream OTA channels for $50 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished AirTV Local Channel Streamer for TVs and Mobile Devices at $49.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $120, Amazon is currently charging its best price historically in new condition at $80. This is the lowest offer we’ve tracked as a refurb as well. AirTV is a great addition to any cordcutter setup, allowing users to stream content on various devices, including Roku, Fire TV or an Android TV. Also includes support for Sling TV, if you’d like to integrate local channels with streaming content. At Amazon 55% of reviewers left a 4+ star rating. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

AirTV features:

WHAT YOU’LL NEED ― An HD antenna, a media streaming player such as an AirTV Player, Roku, Fire TV or an Android TV, broadband internet with at least 25mbps (recommended), and an external hard drive for local channel DVR (optional).

CUT THE CORD ― AirTV connects a single HD antenna (sold separately) with your home WiFi network to seamlessly stream local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more in HD throughout your house via AirTV Player, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV devices.

BUILT FOR SLING TV ― Seamlessly integrate local channels right alongside your favorite Sling channels for all-in-one access. *Sling subscription not required for local channels

