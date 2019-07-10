Amazon clears out MacBook Air inventory with deals starting at $999

Amazon is now taking $200 off Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Air with prices starting at $999 shipped. Both the 128 and 256GB models are available in this sale, with B&H matching various prices as well. This is tied as the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple introduced a refreshed MacBook Air lineup yesterday, and now we’re seeing a number of notable discounts. Features include a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS : macOS Sierra (10.12)

