Anker’s Soundcore Infini Soundbar has never gone for less: $60 (Reg. $80)

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Soundcore Infini 2.1-Channel 35-inch Soundbar for $59.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down $20 from its going rate of $80 and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked by $8. If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your TV, this is a fantastic upgrade. Not only will it offer more power, but the separation of the left and right channel will help you better understand dialogue. The dedicated subwoofer will make you feel like you’re apart of the movie, too. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Clean up your home theater setup by grabbing this WALI Universal Soundbar Mount for $14 Prime shipped. It will let you attach your soundbar to your TV’s VESA mount points, giving you a simple yet clean look.

For a higher-end setup, Denon’s 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver features AirPlay 2 and more at a low of $529 (Save $470). This is the best way to get movie theater-like audio at home, plus AirPlay 2 is a must in modern Apple smart homes.

Anker Soundcore Infini features:

Immersive sound: The integrated 2.1 Channel build is optimized to fill your home with 103 dB of rich Surround sound.

Huge hit of bass: two built-in subwoofers and bass ports produce low frequencies that are further intensified by our exclusive bassup technology in music mode.

Stunning clarity: dialogue mode utilizes infini’s Dual tweeters and our advanced DSP technology to put crystal-clear voices center stage.

Flexible placement: extended 35″ Design is optimized to deliver the same stunning sound whether wall-mounted or placed in flat under your TV.

Convenient input options: connect via optical, digital, or coaxial inputs. Alternatively, use AUX cable or Bluetooth streaming to Link to more devices. Use the remote control to easily control the soundbar.

