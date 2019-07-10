AirPlay 2 awaits with Denon’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver at a low of $529 (Save $470)

BuyDig is currently offering the Denon AVR-X3500H 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $529 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon or applying code DBQ12 at checkout. Normally selling for $999 at retailers like B&H, and Crutchfield, that’s good for a $470 discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is still one of the first price drops we’ve seen. AirPlay 2 support is the real standout here, allowing you to pair your home theater’s surround sound with Siri and the rest of your Apple setup. You’ll also find eight HDMI, 4K HDR pass-through, Dolby Atmos support and more making the cut. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Find more details below.

If Denon’s receiver is your first step into a Dolby Atmos sound system, then use your savings from today’s sale to pick up two of Sony’s SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers for $198. And round out your setup with some speaker wire.

Alternatively, we just went hands-on with the Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos System and found it to be a notable option for bringing crisp audio to your home theater.

Denon 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver features:

Up to 105W per Channel at 8 Ohms

Audyssey MultEQ XT32 Sound Calibration

HDR, UHD, 3D Pass-Through

HDMI with Audio Return Channel

8 x HDMI-In / 3 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Apple AirPlay 2 Connectivity

Front-Panel USB Connectivity

Discrete Amp Design

GUI On-Screen Display

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!